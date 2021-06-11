WCAX bids adieu to Scott Fleishman
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX is saying goodbye to reporter and anchor Scott Fleishman.
Starting as a sports reporter, and then moving to the news and anchor desk, Scott over an 11-year career has brought a unique flair to everything he covers, and always with a sense of grace and humor.
Fortunately, we had a lot of material to work with for the moments that made us smile.
