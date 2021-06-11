What led to poor maple production this year?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New statistics show that maple syrup production across the country was off just under 17% this year while in Vermont, the nation’s top maple producer, production was off by just over 21%.

On Thursday, the United States Department of Agriculture released this year’s maple production for five northeastern states: Vermont, New York, Maine, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire.

Dom Amato spoke with Vt. Maple Sugar Makers Association’s Allison Hope about the reasons behind the decline.

Related Story:

National maple production off 17% in 2021, Vermont off 21%

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.