BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a gray day on Friday with spotty showers and cooler temperatures, but skies look to brighten up as we head into the start of the weekend. Plan on a few showers over southern Vermont early Saturday morning, but skies will begin to clear out from north to south during the first half of the day. This will leave us with increasing sunshine and warmer temperatures, with afternoon highs heading into the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday is looking like the nicer of the two weekend days, but Sunday is shaping up dry as well. Clouds will thicken up on Sunday with some breaks of sun. Temperatures should remain in the mid to upper 70s.

Wet weather moves in for the start of the work week on Monday. Plan on cloudy skies with showers likely on Monday and most of Tuesday. Cloudy skies will keep temperatures down in the upper 60s and low 70s. After a chance of showers on Wednesday, we expect drier skies for the end of the work week. It will be partly sunny for Thursday and Friday with highs getting back up into the mid to upper 70s.

Have a great weekend!

