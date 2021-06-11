Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We are going to end the work week with mostly cloudy skies, and there will be some wet weather towards the evening hours and into the first part of the overnight as a disturbance swings through.

The rain will be out of here before daybreak on Saturday, which is looking like a fine, summer day, with lots of sunshine, warmer temperatures, and low humidity.

To round out the weekend, Sunday is now looking pretty good - partly sunny for most of the day. But a low pressure system will be moving through late in the day into Monday with a round of rain. Rain showers will continue into Tuesday. On Wednesday, there may be just a few, lingering showers. Then it will start to clear out again as we head into Thursday.

Take MAX Advantage of the fine, summer weather this weekend, and get outside and enjoy! -Gary

