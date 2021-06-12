Advertisement

Burlington Independence Day fireworks set for July 3rd

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Independence Day celebration is back in Burlington.

The City says it expects thousands to gather along the Burlington waterfront for what they call the biggest fireworks show in Vermont on Saturday, July 3rd.

The evening’s events at waterfront park will begin at 5:00 p.m. with a ceremony honoring local COVID-19 victims and celebrating the resilience of the Burlington community.

The fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m. with more details to come in the next week.

Related Stories:

Some Vermont towns cancel July Fourth celebrations

Warren July 4 parade back on

Show will go on for Plattsburgh summer concert series

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 Vermont men arrested following a fight with a firearm
Four Vermonters arrested in Massachusetts following a fight, firearms
Connecticut man arrested following FBI drug search in Vermont
Scott Fleishman on the basketball beat
WCAX bids adieu to Scott Fleishman
File photo
Vt. inches towards goal with weekend blitz of vax clinics
Cpl. Bryan Henry takes Israel Keyes into custody.
Reporter’s notebook: Remembering the murder case that changed Vermont

Latest News

Vermont State Police
One killed in head on crash in Mount Holly
The NAACP, Vermont Department of Health and Middlebury College will be offering a clinic in...
Vermont vaccination clinics June 12th and 13th
New York's seven day covid-19 positivity average statewide is .44%, and has been declining for...
New York state boasting low Covid-19 positivity rate
New York's low covid-19 positivity rate
New York Covid Positivity Rate
Fun things to do in our region this Saturday.
What to do Saturday, June 12