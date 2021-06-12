Burlington Independence Day fireworks set for July 3rd

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Independence Day celebration is back in Burlington.



The City says it expects thousands to gather along the Burlington waterfront for what they call the biggest fireworks show in Vermont on Saturday, July 3rd.

The evening’s events at waterfront park will begin at 5:00 p.m. with a ceremony honoring local COVID-19 victims and celebrating the resilience of the Burlington community.

The fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m. with more details to come in the next week.



