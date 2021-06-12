Four Vermonters arrested in Massachusetts following a fight, firearms

SOMERSET, Mass. (WCAX) - Four Vermont men have been arrested on gun charges following a reported fight at a Massachusetts hotel.

Somerset Police have charged, Christopher Campbell, 28 of Fairfax, Eric Davis, 19 of Milton, Devin Mullis, 18 of Milton, and Dominick Smiel, 20 of Winooski with unlawful possession of a gun and ammunition.

The incident happened June 5th at the Riverview Inn and Suites in Somerset. Police say they got a call that a man was being beat up in the hotel parking lot and was threatened with a gun. That person was a 17-year-old also from Vermont. They were treated and released from an area hospital.

The four men were arraigned in court on Monday and could face additional charges after drugs and cash were also found in the hotel room they were staying in.

