Advertisement

Four Vermonters arrested in Massachusetts following a fight, firearms

4 Vermont men arrested following a fight with a firearm
4 Vermont men arrested following a fight with a firearm(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Mass. (WCAX) - Four Vermont men have been arrested on gun charges following a reported fight at a Massachusetts hotel.

Somerset Police have charged, Christopher Campbell, 28 of Fairfax, Eric Davis, 19 of Milton, Devin Mullis, 18 of Milton, and Dominick Smiel, 20 of Winooski with unlawful possession of a gun and ammunition.

The incident happened June 5th at the Riverview Inn and Suites in Somerset. Police say they got a call that a man was being beat up in the hotel parking lot and was threatened with a gun. That person was a 17-year-old also from Vermont. They were treated and released from an area hospital.

The four men were arraigned in court on Monday and could face additional charges after drugs and cash were also found in the hotel room they were staying in.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connecticut man arrested following FBI drug search in Vermont
Scott Fleishman on the basketball beat
WCAX bids adieu to Scott Fleishman
File photo
Vt. inches towards goal with weekend blitz of vax clinics
Cpl. Bryan Henry takes Israel Keyes into custody.
Reporter’s notebook: Remembering the murder case that changed Vermont

Latest News

Vermont State Police
One killed in head on crash in Mount Holly
The NAACP, Vermont Department of Health and Middlebury College will be offering a clinic in...
Vermont vaccination clinics June 12th and 13th
New York's seven day covid-19 positivity average statewide is .44%, and has been declining for...
New York state boasting low Covid-19 positivity rate
New York's low covid-19 positivity rate
New York Covid Positivity Rate
Fun things to do in our region this Saturday.
What to do Saturday, June 12