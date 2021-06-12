Hinesburg throws first-ever Pride celebration

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time ever, the town of Hinesburg celebrated LGBTQ Pride.

On Saturday morning, hundreds of LGBTQ Champlain Valley School District students, legislators and parents -- as well as allies -- marched together in support of the LGBTQ community. They met at Champlain Valley Union High School before marching to Hinesburg Community School where they heard from speakers, ate food, and created art.

LGBTQ students said they were happy to see how many people showed up.

“It feels good. This is my first-ever Pride to be who I am,” said Chase Agan, a Champlain Valley Union High School student.

“It’s fun. It’s the first one I’ve ever been to,” said Justin Bokan, who also attends Champlain Valley Union High School.

“It shows how many people really do care and how everybody is safe in this community and you can see that just by looking around you at this event,” said Samantha Raymond, one of the student organizers.

Hinesburg Community School student Rebecca Douglas, whose pronouns are ‘they/them,’ said the event and the large turnout were ‘validating.’

Teachers and students of Champlain Valley Union High School and the Hinesburg Community School’s Gender Sexuality Alliance collaborated to host the event after LGBTQ artwork was defaced at the community school. They wanted to reaffirm to LGBTQ members of Hinesburg that they are loved.

“For anyone who is here today, if the world ever makes you feel like you are not good enough or you’re less than or there’s something wrong with you, just take a minute right now and look around you,” said Jay, a ninth-grade student who spoke at the event.

Organizers say they do plan to make this an annual event so it will be back next year.

