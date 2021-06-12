H.S championships for Friday, June 11th
Five state champions crowned on Friday...White River Valley baseball, Lyndon & Oxbow softball, Harwood boys lacrosse and Stowe girls tennis.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - HIGH SCHOOL SCORES FOR FRIDAY, JUNE 11TH
SOFTBALL
D-2 Championship
#1 Lyndon 9, #3 Enosburg 3
D-3 Championship
#2 Oxbow 8, #4 BFA-Fairfax 6
BASEBALL
D-4 Championship
#1 White River Valley 16, #2 Blue Mt. 2
BOYS LACROSSE
D-2 Championship
#2 Harwood 11, #1 Rice 7
GIRLS TENNIS
D-1 Championship
#1 Stowe 5, #2 S. Burlington 2
