H.S championships for Friday, June 11th

Five state champions crowned on Friday...White River Valley baseball, Lyndon & Oxbow softball, Harwood boys lacrosse and Stowe girls tennis.
By Mike McCune
Updated: 19 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - HIGH SCHOOL SCORES FOR FRIDAY, JUNE 11TH

SOFTBALL

D-2 Championship

#1 Lyndon 9, #3 Enosburg 3

D-3 Championship

#2 Oxbow 8, #4 BFA-Fairfax 6

BASEBALL

D-4 Championship

#1 White River Valley 16, #2 Blue Mt. 2

BOYS LACROSSE

D-2 Championship

#2 Harwood 11, #1 Rice 7

GIRLS TENNIS

D-1 Championship

#1 Stowe 5, #2 S. Burlington 2

