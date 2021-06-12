NAACP to host final panel discussion of mini-series

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The NAACP of Rutland is continuing its mini-series of panel discussions for people of color with their third and final one on Sunday.

For the past month, the organization hosted talks with Black men and Black women to hear their experiences of dealing with racism, discrimination and inequities in Vermont.

At Sunday’s discussion, they’ll sit down with four community organizers who are dedicated to racial justice work in the state. Mark Hughes, Karim Chapman, Malcolm Greene and Capri Pelzer will discuss what they’re doing to support the wellness of Black, Indigenous, People of Color in Vermont.

Shawn Pratt, one of the moderators, says the panelists each bring something different to the table and the community.

“When we bring them together, they’re going to be able to know each other but each one of them has a different skill set in terms of what they do in the community and how they want to do it,” said Pratt.

The discussion will be live-streamed on YouTube. Anyone who wants to attend must register online on the NAACP’s website.

Pratt says the NAACP hopes to revive this series in the fall with new panels, including the LGBTQ community and white parents of children of color.

