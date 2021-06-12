New York state boasting low Covid-19 positivity rate

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is excited for his states standing in Covid-19 positivity rate.

The governor said in a statement, “We’re beating back covid-19 across the state and New York has the nation’s lowest 7-day average positivity rate, but it’s going to take more vaccinations to get us across the finish line.”

According to a Johns Hopkins Study the seven day average statewide is .44%. and been declining for 68 consecutive days.

The North Country’s seven day percentage of positive results is at .5% As of Friday.

“The more shots we get in arms, the healthier our state becomes, and that’s why we’re offering exciting incentives for vaccinations.” said Cuomo, “If New Yorkers who haven’t yet gotten the shot do so promptly, we can defeat COVID-19 for good and rebuild our state for a brighter future.”

