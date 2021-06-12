Advertisement

New York state boasting low Covid-19 positivity rate

State has the nations lowest seven-day average covid-19 positivity rate
By WCAX News Team
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is excited for his states standing in Covid-19 positivity rate.

The governor said in a statement, “We’re beating back covid-19 across the state and New York has the nation’s lowest 7-day average positivity rate, but it’s going to take more vaccinations to get us across the finish line.”

According to a Johns Hopkins Study the seven day average statewide is .44%. and been declining for 68 consecutive days.

The North Country’s seven day percentage of positive results is at .5% As of Friday.

“The more shots we get in arms, the healthier our state becomes, and that’s why we’re offering exciting incentives for vaccinations.” said Cuomo, “If New Yorkers who haven’t yet gotten the shot do so promptly, we can defeat COVID-19 for good and rebuild our state for a brighter future.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 Vermont men arrested following a fight with a firearm
Four Vermonters arrested in Massachusetts following a fight, firearms
Connecticut man arrested following FBI drug search in Vermont
Scott Fleishman on the basketball beat
WCAX bids adieu to Scott Fleishman
File photo
Vt. inches towards goal with weekend blitz of vax clinics
Cpl. Bryan Henry takes Israel Keyes into custody.
Reporter’s notebook: Remembering the murder case that changed Vermont

Latest News

Vermont State Police
One killed in head on crash in Mount Holly
The NAACP, Vermont Department of Health and Middlebury College will be offering a clinic in...
Vermont vaccination clinics June 12th and 13th
New York's low covid-19 positivity rate
New York Covid Positivity Rate
Fun things to do in our region this Saturday.
What to do Saturday, June 12