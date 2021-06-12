One killed in head on crash in Mount Holly

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One man is dead following a crash on Mount Hollys route 103 Friday afternoon.

The head on crash killed Matthew Gibbud after he crossed his car into the southbound lane.

He hit Nicholas Huynh, who was sent to Rutland Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing and police are asking for any information someone might have.

