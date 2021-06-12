Police are looking for two people accused of stealing a DVD player

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vergennes Police Department are on the lookout for two people accused of stealing a DVD player last Sunday, June 9th.

Police say it happened at the Kinney’s Drugs in Vergennes around 2:30 p.m. when a man and woman went into the store, took a DVD player and left.

Police are looking to identify the suspects and the vehicle they used at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vergennes Police.

