Police are looking for two people accused of stealing a DVD player

Police are looking for these two suspects who stole a DVD player
Police are looking for these two suspects who stole a DVD player(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Updated: 21 hours ago
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vergennes Police Department are on the lookout for two people accused of stealing a DVD player last Sunday, June 9th.

Police say it happened at the Kinney’s Drugs in Vergennes around 2:30 p.m. when a man and woman went into the store, took a DVD player and left.

Police are looking to identify the suspects and the vehicle they used at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vergennes Police.

