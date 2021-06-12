Advertisement

Vermont vaccination clinics June 12th and 13th

Inching toward the 80% vaccination goal
The NAACP, Vermont Department of Health and Middlebury College will be offering a clinic in Middlebury on Wednesday, April 28th.
The NAACP, Vermont Department of Health and Middlebury College will be offering a clinic in Middlebury on Wednesday, April 28th.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has plenty of walk-in vaccine opportunities this weekend:

Saturday, June 12

Holiday Inn Conference Center, 476 Holiday Dr., Rutland (7:00 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.)

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 100 Hospital Drive, Gymnasium, Bennington (10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.)

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center ExpressCare, 120 Hospital Dr., Bennington (8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.)

Jamaica State Park, 48 Salmon Hole Ln., Jamaica (9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.)

Carmi State Park, 460 Marsh Farm Rd., Enosburg (9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.)

Waitsfield United Church of Christ, 4355 Main St., Waitsfield (9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.)

EMS Clinic (Behind Burger King), 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd., Barre (9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

Northwestern Medical Center Urgent Care, 133 Fairfield St., St. Albans City (9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

Fairmont Farms, 95 Lyle Young Rd., East Montpelier (10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.)

Silver Lake State Park, 20 State Park Beach Rd., Barnard (10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.)

Waterbury Center State Park, 177 Reservoir Rd., Waterbury Center (10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

University Mall, 155 Dorset St., South Burlington (11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

Boulder Beach State Park, 2278 Boulder Beach Rd., Groton (11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

Alburgh Dunes State Park, 151 Coon Point Rd., Alburgh (11:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.)

Oxbow High School, 36 Oxbow Dr., Bradford (12:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.)

Kill Kare State Park, 2714 Hathaway Point Rd., St. Albans Town (1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.)

Lake Champlain Chocolates, 2653 Waterbury Stowe Rd., Waterbury (1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.)

Jazz Fest Artist Fair, College St. (patio behind Rí Rá's Whiskey Room), Burlington (2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.)

Emerald Lake State Park, 65 Emerald Lake Ln. Dorset (3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.)

Jazz Fest Concert, Church St., Burlington (4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.)Northwest Farmer’s Market, Taylor Park, St. Albans City (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

Sunday, June 13

Holiday Inn Conference Center, 476 Holiday Dr., Rutland (7:00 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.)

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center ExpressCare, 120 Hospital Dr., Bennington (8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.)

Bomoseen State Park, 22 Cedar Mountain Rd., Castleton (9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.)

Camp Plymouth State Park, 2008 Scout Camp Rd., Ludlow (9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.)

Crystal Lake State Park, 96 Bellwater Ave. Barton (9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.)

Quechee State Park, 5800 Woodstock Rd., Hartford (9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.)

Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Rd., Waterbury Center (9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.)

Northwestern Medical Center Urgent Care, 133 Fairfield St., St. Albans City (9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

Elmore State Park, 856 Vt-12, Elmore (10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

Sandbar State Park, 1215 US-2, Milton (10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.)

Lake St. Catherine State Park, 3034 Vt. Rte. 30, Poultney (11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.)

EMS Clinic (Behind Burger King), 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd., Barre (12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.)

Vintage Inspired Lifestyle Marketplace, 180 Flynn Ave., Burlington (12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.)

Grand Isle State Park, 36 East Shore South, Grand Isle (1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.)

Branbury State Park, 3570 Lake Dunmore Rd., Brandon (3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.)

