Advertisement

Vermonters react as state inches toward 80% vaccination goal

Vermonters react as state inches closer to 80% vaccination goal
Vermonters react as state inches closer to 80% vaccination goal
By Erin Brown
Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is on the brink of hitting its 80% vaccination goal this weekend and Vermonters are anxiously awaiting the state’s reopening.

As of Friday night, the state reached 79.8% and has only 1,300 vaccinations to go before Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, will lift all restrictions.

In a final push to get Vermonters vaccinated, the city of Burlington and Garnet Health have set up walk-in clinics at Jazz Fest for the past two weeks at City Hall Park. Employees say only about 50 people have showed up. They say the low turnout is an indicator that majority of Vermonters have already gotten the shot.

“We’ll start yelling at people like ‘Get your vaccines! Get your vaccines!’ And they’re like ‘I’m fully vaccinated,’” said Joseph Young. “A lot of people coming by are like ‘You know, I’m fully vaccinated but I wanted to say thank you for doing this.’”

Once the state hits the 80% vaccination benchmark, Gov. Scott says he will lift all restrictions, meaning there will be no more capacity limits for businesses or events, and masks and physical distancing will become encouraged for those who are unvaccinated.

But some people who have gotten the shot still say it’ll be a while before they completely lose their face coverings.

“I’ll probably say like at the point where there have been no deaths in the state, probably for about a month or so if when I would completely go back to normal,” said Kate Concannon of Burlington.

Others hope we don’t go back to normal and instead, embrace whatever the post-pandemic normal is.

“I think we’ve seen a lot and learned a lot this year and this pandemic has really exposed a lot of inequities. I don’t want to say that we should go back to normal,” said Caitlyn Clark of Winooski. “I think paid sick leave and wearing a mask at work if you’re not feeling well... yeah, I think there’s a lot we could learn from this year.”

Others are ecstatic for the reopening and the chance to do things they used to do before the pandemic began.

“It’s crazy, honestly. I’m very excited for things to reopen and I’m just glad that Vermont has come this far,” said Julian Lyons of Shelburne.

“I am excited to see live music more again and go dancing and spend a lot of time at my favorite bar the Monkey House,” said Meghan Downey of Winooski.

“I think it’s awesome. I know my home state of Pennsylvania, for a while, was having trouble getting vaccines into arms and so it’s been really awesome to see people be so cognizant here and to make the effort to get vaccinated,” said Allison Suddaby of Middlebury.

The Jazz Fest vaccination clinic will be open for its final day on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. You do not need to register to attend.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 Vermont men arrested following a fight with a firearm
Four Vermonters arrested in Massachusetts following a fight, firearms
Connecticut man arrested following FBI drug search in Vermont
Scott Fleishman on the basketball beat
WCAX bids adieu to Scott Fleishman
File photo
Vt. inches towards goal with weekend blitz of vax clinics
Cpl. Bryan Henry takes Israel Keyes into custody.
Reporter’s notebook: Remembering the murder case that changed Vermont

Latest News

Vermont State Police
One killed in head on crash in Mount Holly
The NAACP, Vermont Department of Health and Middlebury College will be offering a clinic in...
Vermont vaccination clinics June 12th and 13th
New York's seven day covid-19 positivity average statewide is .44%, and has been declining for...
New York state boasting low Covid-19 positivity rate
New York's low covid-19 positivity rate
New York Covid Positivity Rate
Fun things to do in our region this Saturday.
What to do Saturday, June 12