What to do Saturday, June 12

By Kayla Martin
Updated: 10 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at fun activities to do in our area for Saturday, June 12.

You can fish for free Saturday, June 12. It’s part of Vermont’s annual statewide summer free fishing day.

Fishing licenses will not be required on a free fishing day. Whether you’re new to the sport or are an experienced angler Saturday would be the time to fish. It’s also a great family-friendly sport that gets you outdoors enjoying nature.

Here’s a link to some basic tips for new anglers.

A Pride parade will be taking place in Hinesbugh Saturday, June 12.

The parade will be a first for the Champlain Valley School District. The parade will gather at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning in CVU’s parking lot. Then the parade will start marching towards Hinesburg Community School by 11 a.m.

This event is meant to celebrate and support the LGBTQIA+ folks in our community. Once the parade reaches HCS there will be a celebration including speakers, music, a mosaic mural project, facepaint, and more.

The event will end with a return march to CVU at 12:30 p.m.

Highland Center for the Arts is hosting a Bees & Friends Festival Saturday, June 12.

Ballet Vermont is bringing the production of “Bees & Friends” back. This outdoor theatre experience will depict the life of bees, bugs, birds, and more.

Other festival activities include food, mini dance classes, crafts and so much more.

