Your MAX Advantage Foreacst

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first half of the weekend did not disapoint with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll see close to a repeat on Sunday before some needed rain arrives for the first of the week.

Plan on partly sunny skie on Sunday with highs back up in the low 80s. Clouds could thicken up a bit by the day with the chance of an isolated shower, but most of the day is looking good.

Clouds will be on the increase with showers developing overnight. It will be start to the work week with rain likely under cloudy skies on Monday. We’ll see a few more showers on Tuesday before drying out in time for mid week. The rest of the week should be warmer and drier with sunshine returning for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be back in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.