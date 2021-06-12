BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a relatively cool Friday, temperatures will warm back up again this weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies today, with highs in the upper 70s. An isolated afternoon shower is possible Sunday, otherwise it will be partly sunny with highs near 80 degrees. Showers are a better bet Sunday night.

The week will start off with needed showers on Monday. There is the chance for a thunderstorm. Showers will be more scattered on Tuesday. Highs both days will be in the 70s. Wednesday will be dry and cooler, with highs only around 70, then it warms back up Thursday and Friday. A few showers may move in by late Friday afternoon.

