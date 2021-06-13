BFA, Danville take home softball titles

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - BFA and Danvile laid claim to softball state championships Sunday afternoon at Castleton. The D1 crown is the second straight for BFA, while Danville’s D4 title is their first since 2016.

The Comets overcame longtime rival Essex in the D1 final, surpassing the Hornets with their 9th championship in program history. After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first, second-seeded BFA responded with four runs over the next two innings. Maren McGinn had the big blow with a bases loaded knock to drive in a pair and put BFA up 4-2.

Three key insurance runs would follow in the sixth, with Cora Thomas delivering the clutch two-out, two-RBI hit. Essex would rally back with two in the seventh, but Taylor Detch was thrown out trying to stretch a two run single into a double to end it.

With the 7-4 victory, BFA earned its second straight title (2019) after the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID. It’s the first repeat for the Comets since the program won five in six years from 2001-2006.

In division four, Danville will wear the crown after besting Proctor 9-2.

The top seed would plate three runs in the bottom of the first, with Coleen Flinn delivering an RBI hit. After the Phantoms responded with a run in the fourth, Danville exploded for six more in the bottom half to put the game on ice.

Cassidy Kitterdge was a star in the circle for Danville, with the eighth grader besting older hitters all day en route to the complete game victory.

Its Danville’s first state championship since 2016 and the sixth in program history.

