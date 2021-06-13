Advertisement

CVU Boys, GMVS Girls claim lax titles

Redhawks claim 8th straight D1 crown, Gumbies take first D2 championship since 2017
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The CVU boys and GMVS girls captured lacrosse state titles Saturday afternoon at Burlington High School. For the Redhawk boys, the D1 championship was their eighth straight, while the Gumby girls took their first D2 title since 2017.

CVU faced one of the biggest challenges to their dynastic run in #3 Burr and Burton. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the third quarter, and the Redhawks were struggling at the faceoff dot most of the day.

But CVU turned it on down the stretch, with seniors Alex Leonard and Shane Gorman leading the way. The defending champs tallied six unanswered goals to take a two goal lead with around two minutes to play, then held on for the 8-7 victory, extending their run of consecutive D1 titles to eight.

“During halftime, we kind of sat down and kind of spoke as a team,” Leonard said after the game. “We got back together and after that we kind of came together as a team in the second half. We were able to score a lot of goals that way and kind of changed the flow of the game.”

“Probably the best feeling in the world, honestly,” Gorman added. “I love these guys to death and to be able to go off into the sunset with a trophy my senior year in front of the student section is just everything I could ask for honestly.”

In the second game, the Green Mountain Valley girls rallied from a halftime deficit of their own to reclaim their perch atop Division 2.

Fourth-seeded St. Johnsbury rallied from a goal down to score the final five of the first half and carry a 9-5 lead into the break. But the Gumbies’ midfield duo of Molly Queally and Erika Wiebe turned the game around. Each scored six goals on the day as GMVS eventually pulled away for the 15-11 win.

“We came together, we just started working together and moving the ball really nice,” Queally said. “I really didn’t know we had it until those last 30 seconds. I looked at the clock, it was like 15-11 and thought OK, we have this.”

“It means so much, I won my first one in 8th grade when I first came to GMVS,” Wiebe added. “To win it again as a senior is just an honor and so awesome with my team.”

