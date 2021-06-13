Discover Jazz Festival wraps up in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After well over a year where people were encouraged to stay away from each other, Burlington’s Discover Jazz Festival brought people back together once again to support live music.

“We’ve been starved to play music and to share our music with people, so this is pretty exciting,” said Afro-Jazz Artist Kerubo.

A packed Church Street, eager to hear some Afro-Jazz music, was the site for the final day of the 10 days of Burlington’s Discover Jazz Festival. And musicians like Kerubo were just as excited as the crowd to once again play for people in person.

“I’m getting the energy off the people and they’re getting it back from me, so it’s a sharing process so it’s really great,” Kerubo said.

The festival marked the first large event held in Burlington since March 2020. The executive director of the Flynn, Jay Wahl, who organized the festival, says he hopes this can pave the way for artistic activities across the city this summer.

“The crowds have built every day of the festival, we’ve seen more people, we’ve seen more hugging and what could be better than seeing friends meet together at the jazz festival? They’re dancing, they’re hugging, they’re feeling that moment,” Wahl said.

As the vaccination rate creeps closer to 80%, more and more people felt comfortable hitting Church Street all for the love of live music.

“The arts are essential for us, they are non-negotiable, they’re the oxygen that holds us all together and we can’t wait to continue to do that,” Wahl said.

Many people even brought lawn chairs to sit out and experience what Burlington has to offer once again.

“The main reason to be here is to expose him to live music. To get a sense of normality and appreciate the things even more that matter the most, music included,” said Marc Vogg from Boston.

“We came because of the Jazz and Burlington’s a wonderful city and we just needed some fresh air and good music,” said Beth Clifton from Plainfield, who was visiting Burlington with her dad.

“Especially after last year it just feels great being outside and seeing people again, listening to music and you know just feeling alive again,” said Dan McClintock who lives in Shelburne and grew up in Burlington.

Next up in Burlington is the Juneteenth celebration coming this Saturday.

