Knitters gather in Montpelier for World Knit Outside Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - World Knit Outside Day was held on the statehouse lawn in Montpelier on Saturday afternoon.

Each year they gather to help put knitting in the spotlight and to chat and knit together. The Green Mountain Knitting Guild hosts the event, to show people that knitting is for people of all ages and genders. It also just so happens to occur on the day of the World Naked Bike Ride each year.

“It’s just a chance to get together in beautiful weather on the statehouse lawn and knit with or fellow fiber artists and also enjoy the world naked bike ride which was a great surprise to us on the first year. Since then it’s something we look forward to every year seeing them again and waving them on,” says Jennifer Carlo of the Green Mountain Knitting Guild.

The knitting club says that the art has seen a huge surge in interest during the pandemic. So it was nice to get together at an in-person knitting circle as opposed to what they’ve been doing over Zoom.

