Looking ahead: Week of June 14

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s going on this week.

Monday, June 14 is Flag day. The date back in 1777 when the United States flag’s design, as you know it today was approved.

The original design had 13 stars resembling the 13 colonies. That is what changed in 1777 to the 50-star flag, resembling our 50 states, what we know today.

Also happening Monday Northern Vermont University’s Annual Veterans Summit.

The Ninth Annual Veterans Summit will take place on the school’s Lyndon campus. Anyone interested in veteran’s issues is invited to attend. Topics up for discussion include living with PTSD, career opportunities, finding care, and so much more. The event will offer speakers, breakout sessions, exhibitor booths, and a vaccine clinic for veterans.

This will be held in the Veterans park outdoors rain or shine.

Tuesday the Essex Westford School district will host a school board meeting to further discuss their race-theory policy.

This policy is about how the school district plans to teach race and equality in the classroom. At the end of the meeting, the board will vote on the issue. You can watch the meetings live on the Media Factory Facebook page.

Also happening this Tuesday the city of Burlington’s state of emergency will come to an end.

Mayor Miro Weinberger declared a state of emergency on March 16th last year. This was at the start of the Pandemic. The Mayor says the reason for dropping restrictions is because of the county’s vaccination rate and low case counts.

More than 81 percent of our county’s residents have had at least one vaccination, that’s the highest in the state.

Over the past week, we’ve averaged about 1 case a day.

Thursday the Department of Environmental Conservation, the Vermont Department of Health, and Lake Champlain Committee are hosting a meeting to discuss Cyanobacteria Blooms.

The blue-green Algae shuts down many Vermont Beaches throughout the summer. A hot start to the month of June, Scientists will discuss the potential health risks these algae present to people and pets. They’ll also discuss what causes the blooms, and how climate change has an impact.

Join the meeting virtually using this link or join the meeting by phone by dialing 802-828-7667 and enter the meeting ID: 485 258 725#

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.