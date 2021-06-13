Say Cheese: VT wildlife experts asking for pictures of lady beetles

NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Center for Ecostudies is trying to inventory the state’s lady beetle populations, and they need your help!

Sunday is the last day of their Lady Beetle BioBlitz -- a week long effort put on to help identify different species of lady beetles.

There are over 475 species of lady beetle, 35 of which are native to Vermont. 7 of them have been introduced to our ecosystem. But 12 of the native species haven’t been seen in Vermont for over 40 years.

While they sound similar, experts say the term lady beetle encompasses a ton of species of lady bugs.

Declines in lady beetle populations could have other profound impacts on the environment, so the BioBlitz is important in helping to identify good conservation measures. It will also help experts determine cause of decline, and see if reintroduction is necessary.

That’s why they’re asking volunteers to snap some pictures of lady beetles you encounter, and submit them on an app called iNaturalist. The Vermont Center for Ecostudies politely requests that pictures include the wings, body, head, and legs for better identification.

Whether you’re scoping around your house to find some, or heading outside to rummage through bushes, experts say they’re everywhere.

“Lady bugs can be found in basically any terrestrial ecosystem in Vermont. So, you can find them in the kind of more open places like your meadows, your fields, your agricultural crops. But you can also more shrubby habitats, you can find them in trees so you’ll see them in forests. So when you’re looking for lady beetles, it’s kind of important to remember that you can really encounter them anywhere,” says Julia Pupko of the Vermont Center for Ecostudies.

Because the lady beetles are really quick, Pupko recommends bringing either a clear container, or a cooler with ice to help slow them down and make taking pictures easier. She says not to keep them on ice for more than 5 or 10 minutes.

