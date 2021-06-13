Strawberry farms reopen for the season

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for something fun and sweet to do with your friends and family this summer, you can swing by one of Vermont’s many strawberry farms.

Paul Mazza’s in Essex officially opened up for you to pick your own berries this weekend.

It’s only been two days, but owner Paul Mazza says hundreds of people have already stopped by.

Mazza says the berries are looking and tasting great this year.

“Our strawberries are very large and they’re beautiful this year. We have a bumper crop. And considering how dry it is, they look awesome and the flavor is very sweet this year,” said Mazza.

Paul Mazza’s is open every day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

