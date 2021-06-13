Advertisement

Local brewery gives out pints and pickles if you get your shot

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There were plenty of places for Vermonters to get out and get their shot on Sunday, such as at Switchback Brewing Co., where they were offering free brew and a pickle with any vaccination given.

A tent was set up behind the brewery offering the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccination, available to anyone who wasn’t vaccinated.

Switchback now has 100% of its employees fully vaccinated and they want to encourage others to get vaccinated, as well.

“We work with the public, we work with tourists, so it’s really important from our side that everybody be vaccinated so we can keep our customers safe and our employees safe, as well, so we’re excited to get everyone vaccinated so we can take off our masks and enjoy,” said Amy Lieblein of Switchback Brewing.

You can find other upcoming clinics here.

