What to do Sunday, June 13

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few fun things to do in our area Saturday, June 13.

Have you ever tried a drive-through breakfast at a firehouse? Well, this could be your chance.

The Wallace Hill Station in Woodstock is hosting a benefit pancake breakfast starting at 8 a.m. Sunday, June 13. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 179. The chapter is in need of a new transport van.

If you want to get pancakes and support a good cause stop on by the District 3 firehouse.

R/C Racers! Point au Roche State Park is hosting an R/C Palooza with Lake City Hobbies Sunday, June 13.

You can stop by with your own RC racing car for a fun-filled day. There will be various competitions like a crawler course, to a “Battle Royal”. There could even be a few food trucks.

All in hopes of supporting children’s charities in our area.

Music to Support local farmers.

Camp Meade and Salvation Farms are working together to create a future where communities are largely fed local foods.

Sunday, June 13 they’re hosting a concert to raise funds to do just that. Gates open at 11:30 a.m., and music will start by 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for anyone over 12 years of age. It’s free for 12 years of age and under.

The concert will be with local musicians performing national acts.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.