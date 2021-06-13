World Naked Bike Ride cruises back into Montpelier

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Participants of the World Naked Bike Ride bared it all and rode back into Montpelier on Saturday.

More than 30 naturists biked through Montpelier to the capitol steps to shed light on body positivity and being eco-friendly while biking. The naturists, some wearing only helmets -- waved to the people who stopped to watch. The naturists say the reception is mostly positive with many cheering as they ride by.

“We’re out here to show that just being nude does not mean that you are sexual there’s nothing wrong with a nude body, no body should be shamed it doesn’t matter how it looks we’re all the same out here. We are more honest with each other when we are nude,” says Rich Keyes, a member of the Naturist Society Foundation.

As far as Vermont law goes, the naturists say you can be nude in public as long as you don’t get undressed in public.

