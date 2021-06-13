Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a decent weekend, we finally have some needed rain on the way, though it will be in the form of showers and thunderstorms, with possible heavy downpours. The first round will move into the region late tonight into Monday morning. Another round will develop Monday afternoon and early evening. We’ll have a lull in the action Monday night, then additional showers and thunderstorms will develop Tuesday afternoon. There may be locally an inch or more of rain where the downpours occur, with less in spots that are spared any thunderstorms.

Dry weather will move in Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Highs on Wednesday will only be near 70 degrees, with lows in the crisp 40s. Thursday and Friday will be warmer.

Next weekend is looking unsettled at this point, especially Saturday, with the chance for showers. Highs both days will be in the 70s.

