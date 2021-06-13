BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another nice day is on tap for today, with partly sunny skies. It will be warm, with highs in the low 80s. Some needed rain will then move in for tonight and Monday, in the form of showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy downpours are possible, especially Monday afternoon. There may be locally an inch or more of rain in any downpours, so stay tuned.

Tuesday will continue the showers, though they will be more scattered in nature. Dry weather will then move in for Wednesday, with highs in the low 70s…a little cool for this time of year. Thursday and Friday will warm up, with plenty of sunshine. There is the chance for showers Saturday.

