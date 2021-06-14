Big events back on but can Vermont businesses staff them?

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has hit its 80% COVID vaccination goal. That means the state is lifting COVID restrictions and giving events and gatherings the greenlight.

It came as welcome news for businesses that host large events and gatherings. But that doesn’t mean everything is going to go off without a hitch.

“It is so exciting for our events,” said Sam von Trapp of the Trapp Family Lodge. “Our upcoming brides and grooms are just so excited to be able to properly celebrate.”

Now that people can gather, von Trapp says they are expecting their busiest summer ever for weddings and events. They’ve been planning ever since the state originally set July 4 as the reopening date.

“We have had a chance to plan for some of these openings which is great,” von Trapp said.

That’s something other event companies have been able to prepare for, as well.

“That switch went off two, three months ago when the vaccinations started to get ramped up,” said Michael Lubas of the Vermont Tent Company.

Lubas says after a down year last year with very few gatherings and events, he is expecting a big year.

“We have got more work than we can handle right now,” he said.

Despite pent-up demand, Lubas says supply chain and labor shortages mean some events-- large and small-- might be delayed.

“There are going to be a lot of events that we just can’t support and the rest of the industry can’t support this year. There are most likely going to get postponed until next year,” he said.

Back at the Trapp Family Lodge, von Trapp says lifting restrictions is a sign of good things to come.

“There is a sense of optimism in the air right now. The same pessimism that was weighing on all of us for the previous 14 months, you can really see the smiles as people are opening up,” von Trapp said.

Along with concerts, one of Vermont’s biggest events of the year is the July 3rd celebration at the Burlington waterfront. The mayor says it is coming back this year.

