CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire says a new bill would permanently expand telehealth services under Medicare and allow patients in rural areas without access to broadband to use audio services.

Shaheen said it should not have taken a pandemic for Medicare to finally unlock the potential of telehealth services - and now we need to make sure that the services continue to be available to patients long after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Shaheen recently introduced the Protecting Rural Telehealth Access Act with fellow Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republican Sens. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Jerry Moran of Kansas.

