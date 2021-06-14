Advertisement

Burlington approves 9-story, 49-unit apartment building

By Associated Press
Updated: 7 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The city of Burlington’s Development Review Board has approved the construction of a nine-story, 49-unit apartment building on the site of a former People’s United Bank drive-through on Pine Street.

Owner Doug Nedde told the Burlington Free Press that if all goes according to plan it will be the first new-from-the-ground-up building to be constructed in Burlington’s inner core in almost 20 years.

It’s hoped construction can begin next month with completion scheduled a year later. The building would include studio lofts and one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

