Burlington approves 9-story, 49-unit apartment building

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The city of Burlington’s Development Review Board has approved the construction of a nine-story, 49-unit apartment building on the site of a former People’s United Bank drive-through on Pine Street.

Owner Doug Nedde told the Burlington Free Press that if all goes according to plan it will be the first new-from-the-ground-up building to be constructed in Burlington’s inner core in almost 20 years.

It’s hoped construction can begin next month with completion scheduled a year later. The building would include studio lofts and one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

