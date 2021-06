BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman is in the hospital after falling out of a third-story window in Burlington.

It happened on Elmwood Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials say the woman was in critical condition when they got to the scene.

They’re working to determine what led up to the fall, but they say it was caused by a medical event.

The woman was taken to the UVM Medical Center.

