CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester man is dead after an ATV crash in Cambridge over the weekend.

Emergency responders and police were called to a home on Route 15 around 7 p.m. Sunday for an ATV accident.

Police say the driver, Shawn Ploof, 57, was driving a 2003 Arctic Cat ATV while traveling a trail on the property, lost control and overturned.

He died from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.