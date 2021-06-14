CVU, U-32, Peoples crowned baseball champs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - CVU (D1), U-32 (D2), and Peoples (D3) all laid claims to baseball state championships Sunday afternoon and evening at Centennial Field.

The D1 title marked the second leg of an unorthodox “back-to-back” for CVU, which also captured the crown back in 2019 before the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID. The top-seeded Redhawks staked out to a huge lead in the first inning by pounding out seven hits and scoring seven runs, putting #3 Brattleboro in an early hole from which they never recovered.

Oliver Pudvar was dynamite on the mound, striking out 18 Colonels as CVU rolled to a 13-0 victory. In addition to it being the Redhawks’ second straight crown, it is the fifth in school history.

U-32 on the other hand had never won a baseball state championship...until Saturday. The Raiders bested local rival Spaulding 5-0 Sunday to seize the D2 title.

The fifth-seeded Raiders got big time performances from Alex Keane (5 innings pitched, zero runs allowed, RBI hit-by-pitch) and Carter Hoffman (run, RBI double, diving putout at home plate), but their biggest star made the most noise.

Future Lake Monster and UConn commit Owen Kellington had a pair of RBI, including a mammoth home run to right to blow the game open in the fourth. Then, returning to the mound after a 105 pitch complete game to down undefeated Hartford in Wednesday’s semifinals, Kellington struck out seven Spaulding batters over the final three innings to close out the Raider win.

Peoples is your D3 baseball champion for the first time since 1993 after downing top-seeded Thetford 4 in Sunday’s nightcap.

The Panthers would carry a 1-0 lead into the fifth, but Ben Alekson would lead the Wolves back. The sophomore starting pitcher would drive in Jack Lund to tie the game and score the go-ahead run on a Dylan Sautter knock.

Alekson would then seal the deal on the bump, racking up 15-strikeouts in the complete game effort to hand Peoples just its second ever baseball state championship.

