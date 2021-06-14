Advertisement

Drug overdoses rise in New Hampshire

Despite racial drug testing bias, whites are at higher risk of opioid overdose than blacks,...
Despite racial drug testing bias, whites are at higher risk of opioid overdose than blacks, according to researchers. (Source: Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Updated: 7 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - As the number of COVID-19 cases has fallen and restrictions have been dropped in New Hampshire, drug overdoses are on the rise in some cities.

American Medical Response says suspected overdoses in Manchester and Nashua rose by 26% in May. WMUR-TV reports that the 72 suspected overdoses were the most in a single month since June 2019.

AMR Regional Director Chris Stawasz says overdoses decreased during the pandemic since more people were inside.

