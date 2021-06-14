Advertisement

Hassan: Mask requirement lifted for commercial fishermen

By Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Coast Guard have updated guidance for commercial fishermen, saying those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask while outside on a commercial fishing vessel.

Hassan says the move comes after she and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, advocated for the change.

They had heard from fishermen in their states who said wearing a mask while they work is unsafe.

