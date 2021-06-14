Advertisement

Historical marker honors 1st woman elected to state Senate

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Updated: 7 hours ago
BRISTOL, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire historical marker has been placed in Bristol to honor E. Maude Ferguson, who worked to help women secure the right to vote and who became the first woman elected to the state Senate.

The marker has been installed in Bristol Town Square.

Ferguson, a member of the League of Women Voters, won election to the Statehouse six years after women secured the right to vote. She was elected to the Senate in 1930.

The plaque was unveiled last weekend.

