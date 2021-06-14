Advertisement

IBM sues GlobalFoundries for $1.5B over alleged breach of contract

GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction-File photo
GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) - IBM claims in a lawsuit that GlobalFoundries has failed to produce high-performance microchips it promised in a sale.

IBM is suing the company for $1.5 billion for alleged misuse of the funds that IBM paid GlobalFoundries in their joint deal.

The Burlington Free Press reports that IBM sold the company its Essex Junction microchip development plant in Vermont to develop the microchips.

IBM said in a statement that GlobalFoundries has not complied with the terms of their deal and that the company has failed to act as a reliable partner and supplier.

GlobalFoundries spokesperson Laurie Kelly said that the allegations IBM brings against the company are meritless and GlobalFoundries is confident the court will agree.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Vermont reaches 80% vaccination goal; Scott declares full reopening of state
A Colchester man is dead this morning after an ATV crash in Cambridge.
Colchester man killed in ATV crash
A woman is in the hospital after falling out of a third-story window.
Burlington woman falls out of third-story window
Burlington firefighters were busy Sunday night putting out a fire.
Fire in Burlington cemetery
Police are investigating how a swimmer died at Halls Lake in Newbury over the weekend.
Apparent drowning in Newbury shocks the community

Latest News

Inmate death at Clinton Correctional Facility
Gov. Scott
Vermont state leaders to hold COVID briefing as state of emergency ends
A Vermont woman is turning her loss into hope at the Burlington International Airport by...
New installation at Burlington airport highlights mental health
A Vermont woman is turning her loss into hope at the Burlington International Airport by...
New art installation at Burlington airport highlights mental health
It's World Blood Donor Day and Vermont's blood supply is low.
World Blood Donor Day: The state of Vermont’s blood supply