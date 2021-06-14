MiVT: Vermont Island Candles

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s hard not to love a good candle, and one North Hero duo has figured out how to make them.

“I was sick of buying jar candles and throwing them away. I really wanted a natural product, so this is how these came about,” co-owner Katie Bushey said.

It all began when Bushey and her mom, Wendy Dreves, were hanging out on a rainy afternoon.

“It was a rainy day and we were like, ‘What can we do?’ And I saw a nice wooden dough bowl and I was like, ‘Oh, my friend got me one of these, let’s do these,’ and she kind of showed me how to do the candles,” Bushey recounted.

Using flame-sprayed wooden dough bowls, Bushey and Dreves have been mastering the craft for the past year and a half. Rave reviews from friends, family and neighbors suggested they make it a business-- Vermont Island Candles.

Made in Bushey’s kitchen, they’re dedicated to using natural products for scent and wax whenever possible, and fresh flowers from the garden.

“Right now we’re doing lavender, lavender chamomile, a lilac, a peonies. We also do vanilla, a teak wood, we try to always do a Vermont maple syrup one which is a huge seller,” Bushey said.

Vermont Island Candles has a different line of scents in the fall, too. Plus, there’s a citronella candle in the works.

Aside from an eco-friendly advantage, these candles might be the best deal in town!

“Our candles are different in the sense that you can reuse this bowl. You know, you can call me up and say, ‘Hey, Katie, I bought a lavender candle but fall is coming up, I’d like to try one of your fall scents.’ You can really pick your scent if you’ve already bought one from me and then I’ll refill it for you for $5,” said Bushey.

Vermont Island Candles are available in gift stores around Vermont, plus the duo often attends craft shows.

Bushey says the best way to order is to search “Vermont Island Candles” on Facebook marketplace, or to text her at 802-752-0151. The candles ship free in Vermont, but they ship out of state for a small charge, as well.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.