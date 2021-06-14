NAACP hosts panel discussion for BIPOC community organizers

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland-area NAACP just wrapped up it’s first-ever miniseries of panel discussions to hear from Black Vermonters and their experiences living in the state.

For the past two months, the organization has moderated three talks: the first one, with Black men; the second, with Black women; and the third, which was held on Sunday, for men who are promoting racial equality, social justice and mentorship across the state through various organizations.

One of the topics they discussed was intergenerational trauma and how it affects people of color.

“The trauma, the anxiety, the depression in our communities is so deep, generational... that’s why it’s so easy for somebody to say, ‘Why y’all still mad for? That happened like 40, 50, 60, 100 years ago. I wasn’t a part of that.’ But they don’t see how generations of it, it carries on and it manifests itself in different ways,” said Karim Chapman, the executive director of Vermont Psychiatric Survivors.

The NAACP hopes to revive this series in the fall.

