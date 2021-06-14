Advertisement

New Hampshire must hold in-person public meetings

By Adam Sullivan
Updated: 15 hours ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - The end of the state of emergency in New Hampshire means all public meetings in the state are once again being held in-person.

The state of emergency expired Friday night in the Granite State. That means the people’s house in Concord is once again open to the people.

Local cities and towns are also now required to hold in-person meetings.

Lebanon has a planning board meeting Monday evening. People there can attend in person or online.

“All public meetings will have to be held in person and the general public needs to be allowed to participate and a quorum with the council must be present. We are going to still have a virtual component. We will probably continue that forever. We have found that that has been very, very popular,” Lebanon City Manager Shaun Mulholland said.

Wednesday night, the Lebanon City Council will meet to discuss whether to lift the city’s mask ordinance which currently is still in effect for indoor public spaces.

