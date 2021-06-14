NH attorney general: Man dies in shooting that involved officer

PITTSFIELD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says a man has died in a shooting in Pittsfield that involved a police officer.

The shooting happened Monday.

The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The attorney general’s office says no officers or other people were hurt.

Further information was not immediately available.

