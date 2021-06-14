NH House negotiators agree to abortion ban, school vouchers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - House negotiators have agreed with the Senate’s proposal to include a ban on late-term abortions and a school voucher program in New Hampshire’s next two-year state budget.

On Friday, the team of negotiators from both chambers quickly agreed to move forward with the Senate’s $13.5 billion spending plan.

On Monday, work began on the accompanying bill that makes policy changes to support the spending as well as numerous unrelated measures. That included a ban on abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy and voucher-like “education freedom accounts” that could be used toward private or home school expenses.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)