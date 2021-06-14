Advertisement

NH House negotiators agree to abortion ban, school vouchers

By Associated Press
Updated: 12 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - House negotiators have agreed with the Senate’s proposal to include a ban on late-term abortions and a school voucher program in New Hampshire’s next two-year state budget.

On Friday, the team of negotiators from both chambers quickly agreed to move forward with the Senate’s $13.5 billion spending plan.

On Monday, work began on the accompanying bill that makes policy changes to support the spending as well as numerous unrelated measures. That included a ban on abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy and voucher-like “education freedom accounts” that could be used toward private or home school expenses.

