NH town seeks more control over short-term rental properties

CONWAY, N.H. (AP) - The town of Conway is seeking more control over Airbnbs and other short-term rental properties in residential neighborhoods.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports the town filed a petition in Carroll County Superior Court last week to be able to pursue enforcement actions to shut down rentals that violate its zoning rules.

The town voted in April to allow short-term rentals in residential areas only if owners occupy the homes and receive town permission.

The town says the rentals have caused “excessive noise, illegal parking, disorderly conduct,” and other problems.

Renter Scott Kudrick says regulating the properties, not banning them, would be a better approach.

