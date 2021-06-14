Northfield Police officer injured in assault

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington woman is behind bars, accused of assaulting and injuring a police officer.

Northfield Police say Ofc. Karie Tucker was called to help a Vermont father get his drunk daughter into the car Saturday night.

While Tucker was helping Ashley White, 27, into the car, White allegedly turned around and attacked the officer.

Tucker had minor injuries and was treated at the hospital, but has since been released.

White was also treated before being detained. She was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and aggravated disorderly conduct.

