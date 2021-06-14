UVM replaces some lost child care slots

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Employees at the University of Vermont have a new child care option.

Last summer, UVM abruptly closed its campus children’s school, blindsiding 56 families.

At the time, the university said it was unsustainable, requiring $500,000 a year in subsidies.

Now, UVM says it’s reached a deal with Trinity Children’s Center to take 50 kids of UVM parents.

The first 27 slots become available this summer.

Related Stories:

Closure of college-run child care blindsides Chittenden County parents

UVM Campus Children’s School will not reopen

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.