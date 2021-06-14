UVM replaces some lost child care slots
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Employees at the University of Vermont have a new child care option.
Last summer, UVM abruptly closed its campus children’s school, blindsiding 56 families.
At the time, the university said it was unsustainable, requiring $500,000 a year in subsidies.
Now, UVM says it’s reached a deal with Trinity Children’s Center to take 50 kids of UVM parents.
The first 27 slots become available this summer.
