UVM replaces some lost child care slots

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Updated: 13 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Employees at the University of Vermont have a new child care option.

Last summer, UVM abruptly closed its campus children’s school, blindsiding 56 families.

At the time, the university said it was unsustainable, requiring $500,000 a year in subsidies.

Now, UVM says it’s reached a deal with Trinity Children’s Center to take 50 kids of UVM parents.

The first 27 slots become available this summer.

