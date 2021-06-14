WCAX Summer Picnic Series: Cat cooks up chocolate raspberry rye cookies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All this week we’re sharing summer recipes from the WCAX team.

Our Cat Viglienzoni is on vacation but she left us this recipe for a summery twist on a classic cookie.

Watch the video for the how-to!

CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY RYE COOKIES

Adapted from “100 Cookies”

Ingredients:

1/2 cup (16g) freeze-dried raspberries (Cat’s note: I use more!)

2 cups (284g) all-purpose flour

1/2 cup (50g) rye flour

3/4 tsp baking soda

3/4 tsp salt

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, room temp

1 cup (200g) brown sugar

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg plus 1 egg yolk

1 TBSP vanilla extract

1.5-2 cups semisweet chocolate chips, plus more for decorating (optional)

2 oz (57g) fresh raspberries (Cat’s note: I used more)

Kosher salt for sprinkling (optional)

Directions:

1. Adjust the oven rack to the middle. Preheat to 350F. Line 2-3 sheet pans with parchment paper.

2. In a food processor, make a powder out of the dried raspberries.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flours, baking soda, and salt. Then add the raspberry powder.

4. In a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, beat the butter on medium until creamy, about a minute. Add the sugars and beat again on medium speed until light and fluffy, a few minutes. Add egg, yolk, and vanilla. Beat again on medium until combined, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Add the flour mixture and mix on low until completely incorporated. Add chocolate chips and incorporate.

5. Using a cookie scoop or spoons (or your hands if you want!), form the dough into 1.5-oz cookies. Into each cookie -- fold a raspberry (or two -- I found one berry was plenty for me). Place the cookies on a sheet pan a couple of inches apart, about 10 per pan. Decorate with extra chocolate chips, if desired. Sprinkle with kosher salt, if desired.

6. Bake one at a time for 10-11 minutes, rotating halfway through baking. They’re done when the sides of the cookie are set and just starting to look golden brown. (Cat’s note: If you’re crunched for time like me, you can bake multiple trays at once. This will add a couple of minutes to baking, and there will be less uniformity in the appearance of the cookies. Choose your own adventure!)

7. Tap the pan on the oven rack before removing it, then let the cookies cool completely before removing them from the pan. (Cat’s note: I skip the pan-banging and let the cookies set for a few minutes on the pan before transferring them onto a rack because I need the pans back for more cookies. But I left it in in case you want to do follow the original instructions.

8. Store cookies in an airtight container for up to three days... or bring to your favorite summer gathering!

Still on the picnic recipe schedule this week:

Tuesday: Homemade dough for grilled pizzas.

Wednesday: Learn how to get perfectly grilled wings.

Thursday: A refreshing pasta salad.

Friday: Ike Bendavid has a surprise recipe for you.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.