World Blood Donor Day: The state of Vermont’s blood supply

By Céline McArthur
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - June 14 is World Blood Donor Day. It’s aimed at raising awareness about the need for blood donations and that includes right here in Vermont.

And Vermont’s blood supply is low.

According to the American Red Cross, the shortage comes as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise and deplete the nation’s blood inventory.

Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged donate.

As a thank you, we’re told those who give now through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon Gift Card.

Mary Brant is the regional communications manager for the Red Cross. She spoke with our Céline McArthur about the impact of the pandemic on the blood supply and how you can help. Watch the video for the full interview.

