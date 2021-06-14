Advertisement

YCQM: June 13, 2021

By WCAX News Team
Updated: 19 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” a look at a gruesome anniversary in Vermont. Ten years ago, an Essex Junction couple was kidnapped and murdered by serial killer Israel Keyes. Former WCAX News investigative journalist Jennifer Costa broke the story. She joined our Darren Perron us to discuss the case that rocked Vermont. Plus, ANR Secretary Julie Moore talks about efforts by Quebec lawmakers to halt leachate from entering Lake Memphremagog. And we say so long to WCAX reporter Scott Fleishman.

HOST: Darren Perron

